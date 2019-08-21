Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Three IAF personnel killed as truck falls into gorge

Three Air Force personnel were killed and three others injured when a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, they said.

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said the truck carrying eight soldiers was coming from an Air Force station in Chauhatan town when it lost balance and fell into a gorge.

He said a police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Chauhatan from where two jawans were referred to Barmer.

