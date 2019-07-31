Image Source : ANI IAF launches official combat-based mobile game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’. Watch teaser

In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game "Indian Air Force: A cut above”, today.

IAF had tweeted a teaser of the single-player ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ game earlier this month.

“Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game…” IAF had posted on July 20.

The teaser of the game released last week (video above) shows a character modelled, in terms of appearance, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The video also shows Sukhoi and helicopter carrying out attacks on the enemy in combat missions.

The game will let users be “air warriors”, as it calls them. It is available to both Android and iOS users.

Most of the locations in the game depict mountainous terrains, deserts, or seas – similar to the locations where the Indian Air Force operates in reality.

The game is expected to boost the passion of the youngsters to join Air Force.

