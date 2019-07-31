Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. IAF launches official combat-based mobile game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’. Watch teaser

IAF launches official combat-based mobile game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’. Watch teaser

With the launch of the combat-based mobile game called Indian Air Force: A cut above, you can too now become an Indian Air Force pilot in the virtual world and carry out air strikes on the enemy territory. The game will let users be “air warriors”, as it calls them. It is available to both Android and iOS users.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 13:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

IAF launches official combat-based mobile game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’. Watch teaser 

In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game "Indian Air Force: A cut above”, today.

IAF had tweeted a teaser of the single-player ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ game earlier this month.

“Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game…” IAF had posted on July 20.

The teaser of the game released last week (video above) shows a character modelled, in terms of appearance, on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The video also shows Sukhoi and helicopter carrying out attacks on the enemy in combat missions. 

The game will let users be “air warriors”, as it calls them. It is available to both Android and iOS users. 

Most of the locations in the game depict mountainous terrains, deserts, or seas – similar to the locations where the Indian Air Force operates in reality.

The game is expected to boost the passion of the youngsters to join Air Force. 

MUST READ | Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri becomes first IAF pilot to accomplish wingsuit skydive jump

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Selected as flying officer in IAF, village woman motivating youngsters

ALSO READ | IAF broke will of Pakistan Army during Kargil war: ex-officers

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWomen in rural Rajasthan find their voice in panchayat meets Next StoryAzam Khan's son Abdullah Azam arrested for obstructing raids at Jauhar University in Rampur  