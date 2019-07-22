He is a political juvenile: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik hits back at Omar Abdullah

Image Source : ANI Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik

Taking a firm stand on his controversial statement, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on Monday called former CM Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile" as he tweets on everything.

"He is a political juvenile. He tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out. Go on the streets and ask people about him," Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement came after Omar's tweet, in which he slammed the Governor for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people in the state rather than killing innocent security personnel.

"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Omar.

Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 21, 2019

In his other tweet, he wrote, "This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings and kangaroo courts."

Omar tweets targeted Malik's statement at an event in which he said, "The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption. These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this."

However, Malik clarified his statement later, and said: "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences."

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch questions former PDP minister Naeem Akhtar

ALSO READ | BJP minister Satyapal Singh courts controversy by calling for ban on immersion of ashes in Ganga

ALSO READ | JK Governor Satya Pal Malik meets Rajnath Singh, discusses panchayat polls

WATCH | Whatever I said was in 'fit of anger', as Guv I should have avoided it: Satya Pal Malik