Gujarat Flood: NDRF and IAF rescue 320 people from Hajipir

Image Source : PTI NDRF and IAF rescue 320 people from Hajipir in Gujarat

In this season's biggest rescue operation, Gujarat Police with the help of NDRF and IAF rescued 320 people from Hajipir of Kutch on Sunday. Among the rescuers were women and children too.

In this operation, 125 people were rescued by the IAF's M17 helicopter. The helicopter was landed on the road submerged amid floods and people were lifted up.

The rest were rescued by the police and the NDRF from the boat. All these people were stranded in a factory in Hajipir.

In the same operation, a touching video of SP Saurabh Tolumbia holding a child came up.

