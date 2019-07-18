45 government-run schools in Tamil Nadu don't have a single student (Representational Image)

There are 45 government-run schools in Tamil Nadu that do not have even a single student. However, a Minister in the K. Palaniswami government refused to shut any of these empty schools and said they will be instead used as libraries.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottayan while replying to former Minister for School Education and DMK lawmaker Thangam Thennarasu, said the government does not have any intention to close down these schools

According to Sengottayan, as a temporary measure, the government plans to convert the 45 schools into libraries while transferring the teachers to nearby schools.

He said if the students begin to join then these schools will be reopened.

Also Read | 16 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu

Also Read | Man held in Tamil Nadu for social media post inviting people to beef fest

Also Read | NEET: Tamil Nadu says won't hesitate to move court against Centre