DM Ghaziabad Extends School Holidays till July 3 Amidst Heatwave

Image Source : PTI DM Ghaziabad Extends School Holidays

District Magistrate Ghaziabad announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools till class 8 will be extended for two further days in view of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the city.

The schools would, however, re-open on 3rd July for classes. Government’s School Chalo Abhiyan to continue as per G.O.

ALSO READ: Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat July 1 episode: Why Amit Shah said, Kashmiri separatists shut schools, but send their kids abroad

Parents are advised to contact the schools before sending their child as the school may have declared a holiday. An official notice has been published by the District Magistrate Ghaziabad on the official twitter account.

School holiday extension orders for two days for students till class 8 issued ; pic.twitter.com/4BCamwmn82 — DM Ghaziabad (@dm_ghaziabad) June 30, 2019

In the meanwhile, the heatwave conditions have prevailed in NCR. Maximum temperatures in the city have hovered around 42 to 43 degrees Celsius, which is above than normal.

WATCH VIDEO: West Bengal: Mamata govt to construct dining rooms in Muslim-dominated schools