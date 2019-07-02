Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
DM Ghaziabad Extends School Holidays till July 3 Amidst Heatwave

Ghaziabad school holidays extended till July 3  for all government and private schools, severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the city.

Published on: July 02, 2019 20:27 IST
District Magistrate Ghaziabad announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools till class 8 will be extended for two further days in view of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the city.

The schools would, however, re-open on 3rd July for classes. Government’s School Chalo Abhiyan to continue as per G.O.

Parents are advised to contact the schools before sending their child as the school may have declared a holiday. An official notice has been published by the District Magistrate Ghaziabad on the official twitter account.

In the meanwhile, the heatwave conditions have prevailed in NCR. Maximum temperatures in the city have hovered around 42 to 43 degrees Celsius, which is above than normal. 

