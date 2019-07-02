Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat July 1 episode: Why Amit Shah said, Kashmiri separatists shut schools, but send their kids abroad

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat July 1 episode

Parliament on Monday unanimously approved extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and the bill providing 3 per cent reservation to people living near the International Border to bring them on par with those living near the Line of Control.

In his forceful reply to the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah clarified he did not want to lower the prestige of the nation's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, but said, 'a nation that fails to learn from past blunders of history does not end up well'. Faulting Nehru's intentions does not imply that he was questioning his intentions, Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also said, 'Congress must answer for the historical blunders done by them. Why did Nehru government go to the United Nations despite Kashmir's accession to India? Why did he agree for a plebiscite that is in any case out of question today?'.

The Home Minister vowed to give a befitting reply to elements that call for a break-up of India. He said, children of nearly 130 separatist leaders in Kashmir were either studying or had studied abroad even as these leaders issue calls to shut down schools and colleges in the Valley. He alleged that separatist leaders had no qualms about inciting Kashmiri youths to throw stones at our soldiers and warned that a 'tit-for-tat' response would now be given.

"We will win the hearts of the people in Kashmir..They will embrace us", said Amit Shah while winding up the debate. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described Amit Shah's speeches in both Houses of Parliament as "comprehensive and insightful". 'Those who want a clearer understanding of the Kashmir issue must hear his speeches', the PM tweeted.

I fully agree with Amit Shah that separatist Hurriyat leaders in the Valley send youths to pelt stones at our forces, while their own children live a life of luxury abroad. It is also true that these leaders issue orders to close down, and even set fire to schools and colleges in the Valley, while their own children study abroad.

It is also true that separatist leaders ask Kashmiri employees to quit government jobs, while their own children earn millions from cushy jobs in foreign countries.

Earlier I had disclosed in 'Aaj Ki Baat' the names of these leaders whose children stay abroad either for studies or for doing jobs, and the huge assets that they have amassed. The chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, sitting in Pak Occupied Kashmir, orders attacks and killings in the Valley, while his sons are employed in the government.

Amit Shah is right when he says that the common people in the Valley should be told about the true facts about the separatist leaders, so that they can refrain from allowing their children to be misguided and brainwashed by these elements. It is the truth that will show Kashmiris the correct path towards progress.

Watch the full episode here:

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9 PM

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath’ was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

The government must identify such people and action must be taken against them. Inciting people in the name of religion and injecting communal poison in a civil society is a crime.