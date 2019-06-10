Former Puducherry CM RV Janakiraman passes away at 78 after prolonged illness

Image Source : TWITTER Former Puducherry CM RV Janakiraman dies at the age of 78

Former Puducherry Chief Minister, RV Janakiraman died in the early hours on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The former Puducherry CM and DMK leader breathed his last at 3:00 am in a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

His body will be kept at his Ambur Salaai residence for public homage.

According to sources, the funeral will take place at his home town, Alathur in Villippuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The 78-year-old leader was survived by his two wives and five children, two of which had, earlier, died due to some illness.

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000.