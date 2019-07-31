Flood situation further improves as water level recedes in Assam

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam's flood situation improved further on Wednesday with the water level of all the major rivers as well its tributaries showing a receding trend and no death reported during the last 24 hours.

Assam's flood situation improved further on Wednesday with the water level of all the major rivers as well its tributaries showing a receding trend and no death reported during the last 24 hours.

A population of 5,18,623 in 691 villages in 26 revenue circles of 12 districts are currently affected by the inundation, according to a bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA).

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar. The death toll in the current wave of floods stays at 86.

Currently, 374 relief camps are operational in the districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts with 18,890 inmates and 62 relief distribution centres in the districts of Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup.

ALSO READ | Assam floods: BSF jawans also facing the critical situation in Assam

ALSO READ | Assam floods: Here is how you can donate to those in need