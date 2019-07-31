Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
Flood situation further improves as water level recedes in Assam

A population of 5,18,623 in 691 villages in 26 revenue circles of 12 districts are currently affected by the inundation, according to a bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA).

Guwahati Published on: July 31, 2019 19:27 IST
Assam's flood situation improved further on Wednesday with the water level of all the major rivers as well its tributaries showing a receding trend and no death reported during the last 24 hours.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar. The death toll in the current wave of floods stays at 86.

Currently, 374 relief camps are operational in the districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts with 18,890 inmates and 62 relief distribution centres in the districts of Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup.

 
 

