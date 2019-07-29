Moderate intensity earthquakes jolt Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors felt in West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir region late Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the tremors were felt at nearly 12:54 am. The epicentre of the earthquake could not be ascertained. Any injuries or damage due to the earthquake were not reported.

Meanwhile, another earthquake struck Purulia district in West Bengal at 2:55 am on Sunday. The intensity of the earthquake was measured 4.0 on the Richter Scale.

Any injuries or casualties in the incident were not known.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale had jolted Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre of the quake was not ascertained and there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Another quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale had hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states Friday afternoon. The epicentre of the quake was detected at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

