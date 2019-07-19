Don't touch my staff, Speaker warns opposition MP

Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned an agitating opposition member not to touch any of the parliamentary staff while protesting near his podium over the development in Karnataka.

"Don't touch my staff," a miffed Speaker said.

Birla's remarks came during Question Hour when opposition members including from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK trooped near his podium accusing the BJP of destabilizing the Karnataka government.

Also Read | Karnataka Trust Vote Live Updates: Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourns legislative assembly