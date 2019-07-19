Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Don't touch my staff, Speaker warns opposition MP

Birla's remarks came during Question Hour when opposition members including from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK trooped near his podium accusing the BJP of destabilizing the Karnataka government.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2019 15:42 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned an agitating opposition member not to touch any of the parliamentary staff while protesting near his podium over the development in Karnataka.

"Don't touch my staff," a miffed Speaker said.

Birla's remarks came during Question Hour when opposition members including from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK trooped near his podium accusing the BJP of destabilizing the Karnataka government. 

