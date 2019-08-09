Friday, August 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Denied Jaguar, Haryana youth pushes BMW into river

Denied Jaguar, Haryana youth pushes BMW into river

Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said.

IANS IANS
Chandigarh Published on: August 09, 2019 18:56 IST
Representational image

Representational image

Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said.

"When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS. The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass. 

Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers. Police have registered a case in the matter.

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJammu and Kashmir government shifts 20 more 'troublemakers' from Kashmir to Agra Next StoryYS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt cancels agreement for Rs 12,000 crore Machilipatnam port project  