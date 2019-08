Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at under-construction building near Pragati Maidan (Representational image)

A fire broke out at an under-construction building near gate number 6 of Pragati Maidan on Thursday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A person called up the fire station to inform about the blaze around 11 am. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

It doesn't look like a big fire. It seems the shuttering material being used in the construction caught fire, the official said.