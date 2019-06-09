Three including journalist, editor arrested for defamatory content against Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : PTI Journalist, editor arrested for defamatory content against Yogi Adityanath

The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Noida Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

According to the police, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against the chief minister during a debate.

Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, a senior official said.

"This could have led to a possible law and order situation," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, he said.

An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences were registered, the officer said.

"They have been arrested on both counts for the defamatory content as well as illegal operation of the channel," Krishna said. The channel's version was not immediately available.

In a separate incident, a journalist was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The arrest was made in Lucknow after an FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia by sub-inspector Vikas Kumar at Hazratganj police station Friday night.

The complainant had alleged the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

A senior police official initially said that the journalist has been arrested. But he later clarified that no arrest has yet taken place. Later, a press release confirming the arrest was issued by the Lucknow police.

He has been charged under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

"He has not told about his association with any news agency during interrogation. The probe is on in the matter," the release said.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.