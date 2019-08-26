Image Source : TWITTER CRPF's 'madadgaar' helpline in Srinagar notifies 3 new numbers for public

A Srinagar-based CRPF helpline on Monday notified three new mobile numbers for the public, especially Kashmiris, who require medical or any other emergency help for themselves or their families in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'madadgaar' helpine published the three numbers -- 9469793260, 9469793430, 9469793401-- through its official Twitter handle, @CRPFmadadgaar, and said it is putting "committed efforts to provide necessary assistance to the citizens 24X7".

Officials said the regular landline number of the helpline -- 14411 -- is also functional but it may encounter problems or technical issues and hence the new numbers are being notified.

The helpline has been active, especially over the last 20 days, to help those who are in distress due to the ongoing restrictions in J-K post the decision to revoke provisions of the Article 370, that provided special status to the state.

Madadgaar was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident staying anywhere in the country.

It operates from a CRPF camp in Srinagar.

