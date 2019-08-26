Manmohan Singh's top security cover withdrawn, now given CRPF security

Image Source : MHA decided to reassess Singh's security as part of an annual exercise to review SPG cover

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security has been withdrawn. He will now have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to reassess Singh's security as part of an annual exercise to review SPG cover, which is given to the country's most protected politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Similar security was also withdrawn from former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh.

To this end, the MHA said, in a statement: "The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover."