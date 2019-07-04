Mumbai court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by a court in Shivdi, Mumbai in a defamation suit filed against him. The case was filed against Gandhi after his comments about RSS ideology in the immediate aftermath of journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder. Rahul Gandhi had reached Mumbai this morning.

After journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered in Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi had said that Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) ideology was responsible (to motivate the murderers).

A defamation case was soon filed against him in this matter. A summons was issued to Rahul Gandhi in the month of February this year.

Before he reached Mumbai, a number of Congress workers gathered at the airport and raised slogans. They urged him to take his resignation back.

This morning All India Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in his support saying that few people have the courage to do what he has done.