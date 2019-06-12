Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coimbatore: NIA conducts searches over suspected terror links

Coimbatore: NIA conducts searches over suspected terror links

Leader of ISIS module was also found to be friends with Zahran Hashim (Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind) on Facebook.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 10:49 IST
Image
Image Source : ANI

Image

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, searches at seven locations were being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with ISIS module case, on Wednesday. 

A fresh case of ISIS module was registered by NIA in Coimbatore.

Related Stories

Leader of ISIS module was also found to be friends with Zahran Hashim (Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind) on Facebook, reported ANI.

(More details awaited)

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPartly cloudy morning in Delhi, respite from heat likely later in the day Next StoryGearing up for Yoga Day, PM Modi posts 'Vakrasana' video  