Coimbatore: NIA conducts searches over suspected terror links

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, searches at seven locations were being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with ISIS module case, on Wednesday.

A fresh case of ISIS module was registered by NIA in Coimbatore.

Leader of ISIS module was also found to be friends with Zahran Hashim (Sri Lankan blast alleged mastermind) on Facebook, reported ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Searches being conducted at 7 locations in Coimbatore; visuals from Anbu Nagar area.

