Chidambaram bombarded with 12 crucial questions in CBI questioning. Read inside details

Chidambaram bombarded with 12 crucial questions in CBI questioning

P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday night. During his overnight questioning, Chidambaram was bombarded with 12 crucial questions relating to the case and his dramatic disappearance ever since the Delhi High Court order hinting at imminent arrest. After his arrest, Chidambaram was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a medical examination was done. He has been kept in the suit No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters. His first round of questioning started post 12 midnight. India TV is getting you the inside details of the CBI questioning.

Here are some of the questions posed by the CBI:

1. Where were you after your bail was rejected?

2. Where did you, who did you meet all this while?

3. Which mobile number were you using?

4. What was the source for buying properties?

5. Why didn't you appear even after CBI notice?

According to India TV Sources, Chidambaram was perturbed last night. He is so far believed to be not cooperating in the questioning. Chidambaram was offered food by CBI sleuths, however, he refused to eat anything.

Most of the questions posed to Chidambaram were answered with a 'No'.