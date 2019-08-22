'Just a TV spectacle to settle political scores': Karti cries foul over father P Chidambaram's arrest

Karti Chidambaram has hit out at CBI after the agency arrested his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday night.

He accused the CBI to be 'pliant' and easily influenced by the rulling BJP who according to him have 'political scores to settle' with the Congress party.

"This is a totally vindictive and malicious act, done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There was absolutely no necessity to have done this", Karti told news agency ANI.

He added that this was only done to create a TV spectacle and to tarnish the image of the Congress party and P Chidambaram, who is the former Home and Finance Minister of India. He refuted any claims of his fathers involvement in any wrongdoings.

"This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former Finance and Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally" he added.

In July 2010, CBI arrested Amit Shah and charged him with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Three months later, Amit Shah was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years, that is, till 2012, until P Chidambaram was Union Home Minister. Today, Amit Shah is Union Home Minister and P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI.

Amit has had then said -- Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena, mein samundar hoon, laut kar jarur aaoonga (Thinking the tide has ebbed, don't you dare build your castles on the coast. For I am the sea, and I always come back)

Karti Chidambaram is the elected Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The CBI had on wednesday, 'taken into custody' P Chidambaram in a turn of dramatic events.

The saga lasted over 24 hours in which the CBI was in the look-out for the Congress stalwart who was nowhere to be found until Wednesday evening when he appeared at the Congress headquarters and addressed a press conference.

Chidambaram spent the night under custody and is likely to appear in the Supreme Court on Friday.