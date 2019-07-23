There's no politics: How PM Modi coordinated with ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-2 launch post snag

Image Source : FILE/PTI Throughout the week, the PMO coordinated with the ISRO team. To make things easier, a few PMO officials went there to observe the situation.

As India's 'Bahubali' GSLV rocket successfully put spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit setting off the country's second moon mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the ISRO scientists, citing how they had overcome the technical snag that made them abort the mission last week.

The rocket originally was to fly on July 15 at 2.51 am. Due to a technical glitch that was detected about an hour prior to the rocket's lift off, the mission was called off that day.

The ISRO then fixed the launch day for July 22 after setting right the technical glitch.

PM Modi remained in touch with the ISRO scientists throughout the week, and ensured the mission was rightfully accomplished.

"I am not a scientist but I am curious. There is no politics and you have every right to do things as per your convenience. You tell me what support you need from the government. Such things happen; after all its a test," PM Modi had told the ISRO scientists on the unfateful day.

PM Modi took charge of the issue and his aid, Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra, was the bridge between him and the ISRO chairman.

Throughout the week, the PMO coordinated with the ISRO team. To make things easier, a few PMO officials went there to observe the situation.

The ISRO scientists then decided the time, date and other essential aspects of the launch -- all in agreement with the prime minister.

Interestingly, and as luck would have it, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on the first Monday of the Sawan month according to Hindu Calendar, which is an auspicious day for the Hindus.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) blasted off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at exactly 2.43 pm to begin its ascent into space.

About 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket put into orbit Chandrayaan-2 to begin its 48-day journey to the moon.

Chandrayaan 2 will be the first Indian spacecraft to reach the surface of the moon and the country will become the fourth nation to land on the moon. This mission will enhance the knowledge of humankind in the knowledge of the lunar surface.

The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a vehicle and ply it remotely on the lunar surface after the US, Russia and China.

To this end, PM Modi posted a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!



The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science.



Every Indian is immensely proud today! pic.twitter.com/v1ETFneij0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.



This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

भारत के लिए यह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है।



चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण से आज पूरा देश गौरवान्वित है।



मैंने थोड़ी देर पहले ही इसके लॉन्च में निरंतर तन-मन से जुटे रहे वैज्ञानिकों से बात की और उन्हें पूरे देश की ओर से बधाई दी। #Chandrayaan2 https://t.co/50UodlbH0y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

