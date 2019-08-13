Lathi Se Dar Nahi Lagta Hai Sahab: Two policemen fight with sticks over bribe | Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI CCTV footage of two cops fighting over a bribe

Indian police, though effective, suffers from issue of rampant corruption. It is not unheard of that a policeman let someone go for a bribe. But when such a thing happens, it is generally under-the-table transaction which takes place in a hush-hush manner.

What has happened in Uttar Pradesh is hence amusing because two policemen were seen physically fighting, allegedly over a bribe. The incident has got recorded on a CCTV camera.

The video begins with a policeman stepping out of what looks like a police jeep. A few men, clad in shirts and vests are seen around the policemen. A second police official alights from the vehicle, and walks aggressively towards the first. A verbal duel soon follows after which the second policeman hits the first.

What follows is sheer chaos. Both of the policemen swing sticks at each other and a fight ensues. The civilians, who are taken by a surprise and fear, try to act as peacemakers. Watch the video below.

#WATCH Two policemen fight with each other allegedly over a bribe, in Prayagraj. Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, says “The incident took place day before yesterday. Both the policemen have been suspended. Investigation underway." pic.twitter.com/d83DItRTPf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

The incident is said to have taken place in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra has said that both policemen have been suspended following the incident.

