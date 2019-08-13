Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lathi Se Dar Nahi Lagta Hai Sahab: Two policemen fight with sticks over bribe | Watch video

Lathi Se Dar Nahi Lagta Hai Sahab: Two policemen fight with sticks over bribe | Watch video

The video, captured in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, begins with a policeman stepping out of what looks like a police jeep. A few men, clad in shirts and vests are seen around the policeman. A second police official alights from the vehicle, and walks aggressively towards the first. A verbal duel soon follows after which the second policeman hits the first.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2019 20:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

CCTV footage of two cops fighting over a bribe

Indian police, though effective, suffers from issue of rampant corruption. It is not unheard of that a policeman let someone go for a bribe. But when such a thing happens, it is generally under-the-table transaction which takes place in a hush-hush manner.

What has happened in Uttar Pradesh is hence amusing because two policemen were seen physically fighting, allegedly over a bribe. The incident has got recorded on a CCTV camera.

The video begins with a policeman stepping out of what looks like a police jeep. A few men, clad in shirts and vests are seen around the policemen. A second police official alights from the vehicle, and walks aggressively towards the first. A verbal duel soon follows after which the second policeman hits the first.

What follows is sheer chaos. Both of the policemen swing sticks at each other and a fight ensues. The civilians, who are taken by a surprise and fear, try to act as peacemakers. Watch the video below.

The incident is said to have taken place in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra has said that both policemen have been suspended following the incident.

Also Read | Delhi: Angry over purchase of 100-rupee dress, man gouges out minor sister's eyes

Also Read | Delhi boy livestreams suicide on Facebook, friends shocked to see video on FB wall

Also Read | Delhi: Toll Plaza staffers kill truck driver after he refuses to pay Rs 14,000 'fine'

Watch | Clash breaks out between police and kanwariyas in UP's sitapur

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJet Airways prepones flight without information, asked to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to passenger Next StoryRahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, asks for long-term strategy for flood-affected Wayanad  