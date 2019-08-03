Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
Cargo ship hits rocks off Dahanu coast, suffers minor damage

A cargo vessel going to Mumbai from Surat suffered minor damage after it hit rocks off Dahanu coast on Saturday morning, an official said.

New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2019 13:11 IST
Representative Image

"The cargo ship, Aparna, came drifting towards Wadvan village, before hitting rocks off Dahanu coast. One blade of the fan got damaged in the incident," chief of the district disaster control room, Vivekanand Kadam, said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he added. Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs from PTI)

