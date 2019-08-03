Cargo ship hits rocks off Dahanu coast, suffers minor damage

Representative Image

A cargo vessel going to Mumbai from Surat suffered minor damage after it hit rocks off Dahanu coast on Saturday morning, an official said.

"The cargo ship, Aparna, came drifting towards Wadvan village, before hitting rocks off Dahanu coast. One blade of the fan got damaged in the incident," chief of the district disaster control room, Vivekanand Kadam, said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he added. Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs from PTI)