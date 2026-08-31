Daayra trailer out; Meghna Gulzar brings Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran for a layered crime drama

The trailer of Daayra is finally here, and it sets up a tense story where the truth may not be as simple as it seems. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film looks at crime, justice and punishment through a case that puts two senior police officers on different sides of the same investigation. Kareena Kapoor plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of DCP Raman Kumar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra trailer out

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra begins with a crime that sparks nationwide outrage. The incident sets two investigations in motion as the search for answers begins. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the film's wider ensemble. Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar are part of the cast. Their characters add more perspectives to a story where every decision seems to have a consequence.

The trailer keeps the details of the case under wraps while slowly introducing new layers. Both officers have their own approach to duty and justice. As more revelations come out, their understanding of the case is tested. Watch the trailer of Daayra here:

Kareena, Prithviraj talk about Daayra

Talking about the film, Kareena said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you’re surrounded by make the experience that much richer.”

Prithviraj said, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human”

The film appears to move away from a straightforward good-versus-bad narrative. Instead, it focuses on the grey areas surrounding crime, law and justice. The trailer also raises questions about how quickly public opinion can turn into a verdict. Meghna Gulzar said, "Daayra doesn’t sit comfortably in black and white. It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling – where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds. The main protagonists of Daayra are brought to life with towering performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. I’m grateful that I got this dynamic combination of actors, along with an exceptional ensemble cast, to explore the delicate lines of law and justice that traverse the story of Daayra. I am very excited to share this world of grey with the audience and welcome them into it!"

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is inspired by true events. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar and will release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

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