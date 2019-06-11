Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
BJP MP Rekha Verma allegedly slaps cop, complaint filed

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 8:23 IST
Shyam Singh
A police constable has alleged that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP slapped him while he was deputed on escort duty, Lakhimpur Kheri city in Uttar Pradesh.

Shyam Singh alleged BJP MP Rekha Verma slapped him while he was deputed on escort duty on June 9. He has lodged a complaint.

"She passed insulting remarks at me slapped me without a reason and immediately left the spot. I've filed a complaint against her. Hope to get justice," ANI quoted Shyam Singh as saying.

