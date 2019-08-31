Assam NRC final list published: What the administration said

Assam NRC final list: Over 19 lakh people out of the 3.30 crore applicants were excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam published at nrcassam.nic.in on Saturday. 3.11 crore were included in the Assam's final NRC list.

“A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals,” Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of NRC, said.

The hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, his office added.

At least 2,500 NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) offices have been set up across the state for people to check the status of their applications, between 10 am and 4 pm.

The govt released statement on publishing final Assam NRC list 2019: "he process of receipt of NRC Application Forms started during the end of May 2015 and ended on 31st August 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 members applied through 68,37,660 applications. The particulars submitted by the applicants were taken up for scrutiny to determine the eligibility of their inclusion in NRC. he exercises of NRC Update is a mammoth exercise involving around 52,000 State Government officials working for a prolonged period."

The Assam NRC list is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam--who were able to prove their citizenship and weed out illegal immigrants from the state. Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

