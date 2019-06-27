Akash Vijayvargiya might have to spend next fortnight in jail

Image Source : PTI Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who made headlines by thrashing a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat, might have to spend some more time in jail.

No decision was taken on the BJP legislator's bail application on Thursday at the sessions court which said it was not the appropriate court to hear the matter, and referred his case to a special court in Bhopal. The case will now be heard in the court hearing matters involving people's representatives at a later date.

Vijayvargiya, the son of BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had moved the sessions court late on Wednesday after Judicial Magistrate, first class, Gaurav Garg rejected the MLA's bail application and sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

Observing that such crimes are on the rise in society, the magistrate had said that they must be stopped, or "otherwise people will lose faith in law and justice system".

Vijayvargiya is a legislator with a responsibility to make law and "if he violates the law himself it will have adverse effect on the common man", he added.

The magistrate had also said that Vijayavargiya is an influential person and the possibility of him intimidating and influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The denial of bail came as a blow to the MLA's supporters who had mobbed the court and had a plan to take out a rally if he was granted bail.

Former Deputy General Counsel Pushyamitra Bhargava, who submitted the application seeking release of Vijayvargiya on bail, argued that a legislator is an ex-officio councillor, and has the right to ask corporation officials under which rule, and on whose orders the action is being taken.

Meanwhile, the MLA, who spent the night in barrack No 6 with two other inmates at the Indore jail, complained of light fever. He was given preliminary treatment but was denied food from home.

Several supporters including MLA Ramesh Maindola, BJP state Vice President Jeetu Jarati, Golu Shukla were present along with supporters. However, the party organization has distanced itself from the case.

As the police brought out Vijayavargiya from the rear gate, the workers started sloganeering. Some activists started throwing stones. Police detained one worker.

Meanwhile, former minister Narottam Mishra has come to the defence of Vijayvargiya, saying he lost cool after the municipal official allegedly misbehaved with the women of the house which was ordered to be demolished. "His intents were good... the means could have been harsh because he is inexperienced in public life," he claimed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to be monitoring the case as Kailash Vijayvargiya is his close political associate. The meeting of BJP state unit to be held in Bhopal for membership campaign has been cancelled, state unit President Rakesh Singh said.

Meanwhile, Indore's Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh on Thursday sacked 21 employees, who were rallying in support of the BJP leader, instead of supporting their colleagues during the incident. According to officials, these employees were seen at the court with Vijayvargiya in the video footage that went viral on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: BJP Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Indore civic body officer