15,000 pilgrims from Maharashtra to go on Hajj this year

More than 15,000 pilgrims from Maharashtra will undertake the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year, an official has said.

Jamal Siddiqui, president, Maharashtra State Haj Committee, said 35,711 people from Maharashtra had submitted applications for performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

Of these, more than 15,000 applicants were granted permission to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage, considered to be one of the five basic pillars of Islam, he said.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Siddiqui said two lakh pilgrims from all over the country will perform Hajj this year.

In all, 3.50 lakh applications were received nationwide, he said.

The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from the country will leave for Saudi Arabia from Mumbai on July 14, he said.

The second flight is scheduled to leave from Nagpur on July 25, Siddiqui added.

