Will Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray join hands? Shiv Sena-UBT chief drops big hint Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray parted ways nearly two decades ago, but recent statements from both sides have suggested that a thaw may be underway.

Mumbai:

In a significant political signal, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday addressed the mounting speculation around a potential alliance with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, saying, “What is in Maharashtra’s heart will happen.”

Dismissing any ambiguity on his part, Uddhav added, “There is no confusion in our minds or in the minds of our Shiv Sainiks. There is no confusion in their (MNS) minds either. We won’t send a message — we’ll directly give the news.”

Let the two brothers apeak: Amit Thackeray's take

Amid the buzz, MNS leader Amit Thackeray weighed in on Friday stating that alliances are not forged through media statements. He asserted that if anything concrete is to happen, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray must speak directly.

"Two brothers should speak. We (others) talking on this issue will not make any difference. I don't have any issue with the two brothers coming together, but I have seen this in 2014 and 2017," Amit said, referring to previous, unsuccessful alliance efforts between MNS and the then-undivided Shiv Sena.

He also recalled Raj Thackeray’s gesture of support to Uddhav during the COVID-19 pandemic when the latter was serving as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. "If he (Uddhav) wishes, he can make a call. Alliances do not happen while talking in the media. They have each other's mobile numbers, they can talk to each other," he said.

Uddhav Thaceray had expressed readiness to overlook petty fights

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray parted ways nearly two decades ago, but recent statements from both sides have suggested that a thaw may be underway. While Raj has said that coming together for the sake of the Marathi manoos is not difficult, Uddhav has expressed readiness to overlook "trivial fights" — provided no one working against Maharashtra's interests is welcomed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also hinted at a broader coalition, stating recently, “If anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra, then we will also take them along.”

With both sides leaving the door open and public interest mounting, all eyes are now on whether the Thackeray cousins will finally pick up the phone.