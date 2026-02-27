Will Sharad Pawar return to Rajya Sabha? MVA alliance talks intensify

Mumbai:

A fresh round of political uncertainty has gripped Maharashtra after a late-night meeting between senior NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders and Sharad Pawar. The discussion centered on whether the veteran leader would return to the Rajya Sabha, but no clear decision emerged. According to sources, Pawar remained largely silent during the meeting when the question of his candidature was raised. Instead of making his position clear, he placed the decision in the hands of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and advised party leaders to first consult alliance partners.

Waiting for Congress and Sena (UBT) stand

Pawar is keen to know the views of the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) before taking a final call. However, neither party has openly backed his name so far. The Congress has maintained silence, saying that all MVA partners must jointly decide on the candidate. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT), which holds the largest number of seats within the alliance, has hinted that it wants the Rajya Sabha berth for itself this time.

A U-turn after Ajit Pawar’s death

This comes as Sharad Pawar had earlier announced that he would not contest Rajya Sabha elections again. But the political situation changed after the sudden death of his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on January 28.

Ajit Pawar’s passing disrupted the proposed merger of the two NCP factions, which was expected in February. After his death, the merger talks were pushed aside, and soon leaders from Sharad Pawar’s camp indicated that he may reconsider contesting the Rajya Sabha election.

Tight numbers in Maharashtra

The political arithmetic is challenging for the MVA. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 37 votes are required to win one Rajya Sabha seat. The MVA’s combined strength allows it to comfortably secure only one seat. On the other hand, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is in a strong position to win six of the seven seats from Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha elections 2026

The Election Commission has issued the notification for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states. The last date for filing nominations is March 9. Voting will take place on March 16, and counting will be held the same evening.