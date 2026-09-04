'Don't politicise Ajit Pawar's death': Sunetra Pawar responds to Supriya Sule's 'enjoying power' jibe

Mumbai:

The death of Ajit Pawar should not be politicised and hardly anyone could feel the pain through which the late leaders' family is going through, feels Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Sunetra Pawar. 66-year-old Ajit, along with four others, died on January 28 in plane crash near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district.

Sunetra's remarks came in response to NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule's comments, questioning why no first information report (FIR) was registered regarding Ajit's death and alleging that the other NCP faction was "enjoying power".

Sunetra's response to Supriya

Responding to Supriya, Sunetra said her family has also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured everyone in Maharashtra Assembly that a proper investigation would be conducted. She further said she has complete faith in the law and the Constitution, stressing the investigation agencies are doing their job.

"The void created in Maharashtra due to the loss of respected Ajit Dada is immense. Who can understand the pain better than his mother, his children and me? Therefore, do not politicise Ajit Dada's accident," the deputy chief minister told reporters on Thursday.

"Constantly coming before the media does not necessarily mean that one is getting an update. There is a doubt whether a media trial is being conducted repeatedly," she added, "Everyone should think about who could be more hurt by this than Ajit Dada's mother, his children and me."

The politics over Ajit Pawar's death

Opposition parties have questioned the death of Ajit, with NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar demanding a judicial probe into the incident. Expressing dissatisfaction over the investigation, Rohit had said that the judicial probe should be conducted by a retired judge, though he said he was not in favour of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.

However, Fadnavis has assured that the investigation would be completed. He also said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) would submit its final report by January next year. "The government will wait for the AAIB's final findings before taking any further decision," he said in July.

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