'Was Ajit Pawar's plane pilot a suicide bomber?' NCP leader makes shocking remarks

Amid controversy over the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari on Monday (February 23) triggered a political storm after he questioned whether the pilot of the aircraft was a "suicide bomber."

Nearly a month has passed since the death of Ajit Pawar, but the controversy surrounding the incident refuses to die down. Ajit Pawar was killed when his aircraft crashed at Baramati airport on January 28 while flying from Mumbai. Despite the passage of time, questions continue to be raised about the circumstances of the crash. Leaders from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Dada's death remains a mystery: NCP MLC

Speaking at a public programme in Akola, Mitkari said, "Dada's death remains a mystery, like a riddle on barren land. The mystery of Gojubavi Malran is the same as the mystery surrounding Dada’s death. Today in Maharashtra, many leaders invoke the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj, and other great personalities. There are many such leaders, but Ajit Pawar was the one who actually put those ideals into practice."

Raising doubts over the circumstances of the incident, he said, "Even after Ajit Dada's tragic death, the question remains—was it an accident or a conspiracy? If someone claims it was not an accident, they must prove it. Otherwise, how can it be dismissed as an ambush? Our doubts must be answered. Was it an ambush or an accident? Maharashtra deserves to know the truth. And why is the state still so calm despite all this?"

Amol Mitkari urges party leaders to write to PM Modi

Mitkari further said that he has urged party MLAs to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clarity. "I am ready to fly myself. The pilot who died, Kapoor, allegedly had a history of alcohol consumption and had been suspended three times by the BSR company. He reportedly had an insurance cover of ₹50 crore. Was he a suicide bomber? Suicide bombers were used by the LTTE during Rajiv Gandhi’s time, weren’t they? Rajiv Gandhi was going to a meeting despite being warned not to. He insisted on going, saying people were waiting. A woman garlanded him, touched his feet, and a bomb exploded, tearing his body apart. That was a suicide bomber," Mitkari claimed.

Continuing his remarks, Mitkari said, "Where is Kapoor now? His wife arrived on the third day and claimed that her husband is alive. If the DGCA says six people died, then where did one person go? And where are the two pilots, Sahil Madan and Yash, who were reportedly replaced at the last minute? Maharashtra must have the courage to ask these questions. This is our duty and responsibility. This loss is not just of the Pawar family, it is a loss for the entire state of Maharashtra. If we do not wake up now, future generations will question our silence."

Ajit Pawar's death

Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on January 28. The 66-year-old leader was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively.

He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

