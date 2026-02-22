'VIPs' lives at risk': Rohit Pawar demands probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, flags VSR airline issues

New Delhi:

Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late Ajit Pawar, has demanded a full investigation into the plane crash that claimed his uncle’s life on January 28. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We have come to know that VSR was not functioning well… VIPs travel with this airline; their lives could be at risk. What happened on 28 January was deeply unfortunate, as we lost our leader. The family and the people of Maharashtra demand a thorough investigation. VSR’s role must be carefully examined, and the criminal angle should also be investigated, including events on 27 January.”

Ajit Pawar’s son calls for transparency

Earlier, Jay Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, expressed his grief and concern over the crash on social media. He questioned how the plane’s black box could be “destroyed so easily” and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation.

Jay Pawar also called for the suspension of VSR flights until the probe into potential irregularities in aircraft maintenance is complete. He stressed that if negligence or wrongdoing is found, strict action should be taken against those responsible. He ended his post emotionally, writing, “Miss you Dad.”

NCP leaders back Pawar family

Supriya Sule, senior NCP leader, backed Rohit Pawar’s statements, saying the entire state of Maharashtra was in shock over the tragedy. She added that the facts highlighted by Rohit Pawar were well-researched and required a detailed inquiry.

Rohit Pawar has also raised questions about the aircraft’s fuel load. Speaking in Mumbai, he pointed out that the plane had departed with a full fuel tank and suggested that refueling could have been done at the destination in Hyderabad. He hinted the plane might have been overloaded intentionally and implied that the pilot could have been “used” in the chain of events leading to the crash.

Push for CBI investigation

Ajit Pawar’s wife and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to request a CBI probe into the incident.

Senior NCP leaders, including National Working President Praful Patel and ministers Hasan Mushrif and Parth Pawar, also met the Chief Minister to demand a comprehensive and independent investigation.