Video: Leopard enters IIT-Bombay campus, attacks dog near staff hostel

Mumbai:

A leopard sighting inside the IIT-Bombay campus in Mumbai's Powai area has sparked concern after CCTV footage captured the animal attacking a dog during the early hours of Friday. The incident took place inside the campus. According to information shared by campus residents, the adult leopard entered the staff hostel area at around 2:30 am.

CCTV footage shows the animal stalking and attacking a community dog before dragging it away towards nearby bushes. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here

No injury reported

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, no students, faculty members, or staff were harmed. Campus authorities have reportedly increased vigilance following the sighting and are monitoring the situation closely.

Residents said the leopard appeared briefly before disappearing into the vegetation after taking the dog. The incident occurred at a time when most people on campus were indoors, preventing what could have been a far more dangerous encounter.

Why leopards are frequently seen around Powai

Wildlife experts say leopard sightings around the Powai region are not uncommon. The IIT-Bombay campus lies close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, one of the few national parks located within a major metropolitan area.

Because of this proximity, leopards are known to move through surrounding neighborhoods, especially at night while searching for food. Stray dogs often attract leopards into urban settlements, as they become an easy source of prey when natural food options are limited.

Larger pattern across Maharashtra

The IIT-Bombay incident is not an isolated case. Over recent time, leopard sightings have been reported from multiple locations across Maharashtra, including residential complexes in Mumbai and industrial areas in Thane.

Earlier this year, a dramatic rescue operation in Kolhapur made headlines after a leopard attacked police personnel attempting to corner it. Videos from the incident showed officers scrambling to escape as the animal turned aggressive during the operation.

The rise in such encounters has become a growing concern for authorities. In several parts of western Maharashtra, repeated leopard attacks have resulted in injuries and fatalities, prompting the government to explore stronger wildlife management measures.

Officials have also been looking at the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced monitoring systems to track leopard movement and issue early warnings to residents.