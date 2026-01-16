Advertisement
  3. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Result: BJP leads in five of 78 seats; Shiv Sena ahead in three

The election in Ulhasnagar took place on January 15.

There are 78 seats in Ulhasnagar.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Ulhasnagar:

The BJP is leading in five of 78 seats in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in three seats.

Known as Maharashtra’s only Assembly constituency with a majority of Sindhi voters, Ulhasnagar witnessed a highly complex political battle this time. In the current scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together. Meanwhile, Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought as a separate alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has chosen to contest the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections independently, without forming any alliances.

 

 

