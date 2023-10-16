Uddhav Thackeray restructures national executive of Shiv Sena- UBT, includes 6 new members

Follow us on Image Source : X Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray restructured the party organisation. After the split in Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been working to rebuild the party. In the latest move, he announced a new national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The former chief minister appointed six of his trusted leaders to the post of 'Shiv Sena leader'. 'Shiv Sena leader' is the second most important post in the party after the post of party chief.

These are 6 leaders-

MPs – Vinayak Raut, Anil Desai, Rajan Vichare

MLAs – Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, Ravindra Vaykar

Now the national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT) has a total of 16 leaders, 10 deputy leaders, 3 secretaries and 3 organization ministers.

Varun Sardesai and Sainath Durge - two youth leaders considered to be close to Aditya Thackeray - have also been given a place in the new executive.

Meanwhile, the delay in deciding the disqualification petitions against CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs loyal to him came under strict scrutiny by the SC which came down hard on the Maharashtra Assembly speaker, saying the proceedings cannot be a charade and he cannot "defeat" its orders.

Sena vs Sena on disqualification

The delay in deciding the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs loyal to him came under strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court which came down hard on the Maharashtra assembly speaker, saying the proceedings cannot be a “charade” and he cannot "defeat" its orders. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Speaker Rahul Narwekar, to apprise it about the timeline for deciding the petitions on Tuesday, saying it will pass a “peremptory order” if it is not satisfied.

Also read: Mizoram Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Aizawl on two-day visit to launch campaign for Congress