Two dead, several others injured as under-construction building collapses in Maharashtra's Malad

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The building collapsed in Malad at 12.09 pm.

Two labourers died and several others were injured as part of a slap collapsed in an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Malad on Thursday. Giving details, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that two labourers were killed and many others injured after some portion of a slab in an under-construction Malad building collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the Navjeevan Building in the Govind Nagar area of Malad East around 12.09 PM, the BMC officials said.

According to primary information, a section of the top floor slab of a 20-storey under-construction Malad building collapsed.

The BMC added that the injured workers were taken to nearby M W Desai Hospital and are undergoing treatmetn. However, doctors declared two of them dead, while the condition of the remaining injured workers is still being monitored.