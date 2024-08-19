Thane: Five killed, four injured as tanker falls into valley

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A milk tanker fell into a 200-foot-deep valley in the Kasara ghat hill section in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday. Five persons were killed and four others injured in the accident.

According to police, prima facie, the driver of the tanker, headed towards Mumbai, lost control of the wheel while negotiating a turn.

"Five persons died, and four others were injured in the accident that occurred at around 3 PM. The tanker was headed towards Mumbai from Sinnar in Nashik district," a Thane rural police official said.

Personnel of rescue and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured persons and bodies using ropes amid heavy rains, he said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and identification. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Ghoti village in private ambulances, the official said. Further investigations are underway.

Ten dead in road accident in Bulandshahr

Earlier, ten people lost their lives in a road accident on Saturday after a head-on collision between a bus and a Max vehicle in the Salempur police station area of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred when the Max vehicle, carrying 25 passengers from Ghaziabad to Aligarh for Rakshabandhan celebrations, collided with a roadways bus.

(With PTI inputs)

