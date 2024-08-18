Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Teenager dies after AC outdoor unit falls on him from second floor | VIDEO

Delhi: Teenager dies after AC outdoor unit falls on him from second floor | VIDEO

Delhi news: Police official said an FIR was lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 18, 2024 23:37 IST
Delhi Teenager dies, Teenager dies after AC outdoor unit falls on him from second floor, WATCH VIDEO
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Teenager dies after AC outdoor unit falls on him from second floor | VIDEO.

Delhi news: An 18-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries when the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on them from the second floor of a building in Central Delhi (Patel Nagar), officials said today (August 18).

According to the police, the injured, Pranshu (17), is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement. A video of the incident surfaced online, showing that Jitesh was sitting on a scooter in the Doriwalan area and talking to Pranshu when the outdoor unit of the AC fell on them, injuring both.

"On Saturday, at around 7 pm, information regarding the falling of an AC outdoor unit on a person was received at Desh Bandhu Road police station. The unit fell on two boys from the second floor," a senior police officer said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Jitesh dead on arrival, while Pranshu was admitted, the officer said. 

Related Stories
Breaking News, August 18 | LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News, August 18 | LIVE UPDATES

Delhi hit-and-run case: Cyclist killed after being hit by Mercedes in Ashram area

Delhi hit-and-run case: Cyclist killed after being hit by Mercedes in Ashram area

Weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

Weather forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in THESE states

Delhi: Three traffic police personnel caught sharing bribe money on camera, suspended | Watch

Delhi: Three traffic police personnel caught sharing bribe money on camera, suspended | Watch

11-year-old girl raped by house owner's son in Delhi amid protests over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

11-year-old girl raped by house owner's son in Delhi amid protests over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

"The forensic team has examined the scene and further investigation is in progress," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement