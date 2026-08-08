Delimitation Bill on agenda? NCP-SP MPs likely to meet PM Modi next week amid Centre's push

Mumbai:

NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction MPs are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, with the delimitation exercise expected to be among the key issues discussed during the meeting amid the NDA-led Centre's push to end the Parliament deadlock and to discuss the Delimitation and Women's Reservation bills as the monsoon session enters its concluding week,

According to sources, the MPs had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister’s Office, with the meeting likely to take place on August 10. However, a formal confirmation of the date and time is still awaited.

While some MPs have indicated that the proposed meeting could be a courtesy interaction, its timing has assumed political significance amid ongoing developments and the upcoming legislative agenda in Parliament. The Delimitation Bill, in particular, could feature prominently in the discussions.

Supriya Sule's hint on supporting Delimitation Bill

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had earlier indicated that the party could consider supporting a delimitation exercise if the proposed changes ensure a uniform increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

Speaking to the media, Sule said the party could consider backing the proposal if the Bill provides for a 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across the country. She said the issue had also been discussed during an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, Sule had clarified that the NCP (SP) would take a formal position only after the final draft of the proposed legislation is made public.

The delimitation exercise has emerged as a politically sensitive issue, particularly over concerns that changes in the allocation of Lok Sabha seats could affect the representation of different states. A uniform increase in seats, as suggested by Sule, could therefore be central to the party's position on the proposed legislation.

The NCP (SP) currently has 10 MPs, eight in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha. With Parliament's upcoming legislative agenda expected to include key political and constitutional issues, the proposed interaction between the party's MPs and the Prime Minister is likely to draw attention.

PM Modi signals delimitation push, says NDA has the numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the NDA has the numbers required in the Lok Sabha to pass the Centre’s ambitious Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the government has secured the support of around 366 MPs so far. If the two Bills are not taken up during the ongoing Monsoon Session due to the continuing deadlock between the government and the Opposition, the Centre could consider convening a special session of Parliament later this month to push the legislation through.

The developments came during a key breakfast meeting of NDA MPs on Friday, as the government continued its efforts to reach out to Opposition parties and resolve the impasse that has affected the functioning of Parliament.

Sources said the meeting also focused on strengthening the NDA and expanding its outreach among young voters. Around 45 MPs, including members of the Shiv Sena, NCP and other NDA allies, attended the meeting.

Modi also interacted individually with several MPs, discussing issues related to their respective constituencies, ongoing development projects and strategies to strengthen public outreach, sources said.

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