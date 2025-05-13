Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant meets Raj Thackeray, sparks alliance speculation The visit comes at a time when Raj Thackeray has shifted into election mode, actively preparing for the upcoming civic body polls. The BMC elections are expected to be held in October this year.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, a key leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, visited Shivtirth, the residence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Dadar. While the official reason for the meeting has not been disclosed, it has triggered political speculation. As per the reports, the meeting lasted for about half an hour and was held behind closed doors.

According to sources, the visit may be linked to ongoing discussions about a possible alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for the upcoming local body elections.

Buzz of MNS Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance

It is pertinent to mention that recently, there was growing buzz in Maharashtra's political circles about a potential alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray had made positive statements indicating openness to the idea of joining forces, especially in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

It should be noted that Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and formed the MNS two decades ago after he claimed that he was sidelined even as Uddhav was anointed Bal Thackeray's successor.

In last year's Lok Sabha polls, he had extended his unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance, and in the Maharashtra Assembly polls last year, the MNS did not win a single seat, even as Raj Thackeray's son Amit lost from Mahim.

