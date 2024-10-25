Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Shinde-led Shiv Sena may field Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli: Sources

Shinde-led Shiv Sena may field Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli: Sources

The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is set to announce Milind Deora as its candidate against Aaditya Thackeray in the crucial Worli constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi
Updated on: October 25, 2024 13:01 IST
Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray.
Image Source : INDIA TV Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is reportedly poised to nominate Milind Deora as its candidate to contest against Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency. While the announcement is anticipated soon, it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), recently filed his nomination, setting the stage for what could be a competitive race. Milind Deora, a seasoned politician and current Rajya Sabha MP, brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as a three-time MP from South Mumbai. He played a significant role in the Worli constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, despite it being traditionally associated with the Thackeray family. In the last assembly election, Thackeray won with a slim margin of just 6,500 votes, indicating a potentially tight contest this time around.

The political dynamics are further complicated by the presence of Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who is also set to contest in Worli. This adds an additional layer of competition for both Deora and Thackeray as they prepare for the electoral battle.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and the Congress—are intensifying their campaign efforts as they gear up for the elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected to be announced on November 23. As the political landscape heats up, the contest in Worli is shaping up to be a focal point, drawing significant attention from voters and political analysts alike.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement