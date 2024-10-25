Shinde-led Shiv Sena may field Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is reportedly poised to nominate Milind Deora as its candidate to contest against Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency. While the announcement is anticipated soon, it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), recently filed his nomination, setting the stage for what could be a competitive race. Milind Deora, a seasoned politician and current Rajya Sabha MP, brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as a three-time MP from South Mumbai. He played a significant role in the Worli constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, despite it being traditionally associated with the Thackeray family. In the last assembly election, Thackeray won with a slim margin of just 6,500 votes, indicating a potentially tight contest this time around.

The political dynamics are further complicated by the presence of Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who is also set to contest in Worli. This adds an additional layer of competition for both Deora and Thackeray as they prepare for the electoral battle.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and the Congress—are intensifying their campaign efforts as they gear up for the elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected to be announced on November 23. As the political landscape heats up, the contest in Worli is shaping up to be a focal point, drawing significant attention from voters and political analysts alike.