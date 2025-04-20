Sanjay Raut on possible Raj-Uddhav Thackeray reunion: 'There is no alliance, only emotional talks' Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have both hinted at reuniting and keeping aside their “minor differences” for the larger interest of the people of Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

In one of the most unprecedented political churns in Maharashtra, estranged cousins- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray- hinted at joining hands. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday clarified that there are talks of a reunion, and only emotional conversations are happening. Speaking to the media, Raut also stated that the relationship between the two cousins had not been broken.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray echoed similar sentiments and said they were ready to keep aside their “minor differences” for the larger interest of the people of Maharashtra.

'There is no alliance'

"There is no alliance (between MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) as of now, only emotional talks are going on... Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken... Both brothers will decide (about the alliance). We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we (MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) need to come together, we will," was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Furthermore, he stated that the parties claiming to be well-wishers of Maharashtra broke the Shiv Sena to attack the state's pride.

"Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemy of Maharashtra. They broke Balasaheb's Shiv Sena to attack the pride of Maharashtra, and with such parties, we shouldn't have any relations, and then only we can be true Maharashtrians, and this is not a condition but the feelings of the people of Maharashtra, and this is what Udhhav ji has said..." the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further added.

For the unversed, Raj Thackeray parted ways and formed his own Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party. The buzz of their reunion comes when the election at India's biggest municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is due to be held this year.