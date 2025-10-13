Sanjay Raut hints at MNS joining MVA, says 'Raj Thackeray wants Congress included' Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, wants the Congress to be taken along, indicating that the party could be a part of the Opposition MVA.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday suggested that the MNS may play a role in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming Maharashtra local body polls. He also spoke about Raj Thackeray’s view that the Congress should be included. However, Raut clarified that no formal decision has been made. “Even Raj Thackeray desires that the Congress should be taken along. But this does not mean any decision has been taken on this,” he told reporters.

Talks with Congress leaders

Raut said he has discussed certain issues with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and plans to meet opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Some state Congress leaders have opposed any collaboration with MNS, especially ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Despite this, Raut said every party, including MNS, NCP, Left parties, and Shiv Sena (UBT), has a role in state politics.

Raut referred to an upcoming delegation of opposition leaders Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar which will meet the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on Tuesday to discuss election matters.

Raj-Uddhav reconciliation

The cousins, once estranged, have met at least six times over the past few months following their parties’ poor performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, indicating a thaw in relations. While Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not officially announced an alliance for civic polls, their leaders have confirmed discussions are ongoing.

BJP and Eknath Shinde raise questions

BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders questioned whether Raj Thackeray, who emphasises Hindutva, agrees with Congress’s stance on Veer Savarkar.

MNS clarifies stand

MNS leader and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said the party will meet the state Chief Electoral Officer on election transparency issues. He added that Congress’s inclusion refers only to the delegation, not an electoral alliance, and that Raj Thackeray will make a proper decision regarding alliances.