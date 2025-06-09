Railway board announces automatic doors for Mumbai locals after five killed in Mumbra train tragedy After five passengers died in a Mumbra train accident, the Railway Board announced automatic door systems for all Mumbai suburban trains to enhance safety and prevent overcrowding mishaps.

Mumbai:

In the wake of a tragic accident near Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra that claimed five lives, the Railway Board has announced immediate steps to enhance passenger safety in the Mumbai Suburban rail network.

Fatal collision on overcrowded local trains

The incident occurred on the morning of June 9, when two overcrowded local trains were travelling in opposite directions — one towards Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMTM). According to railway officials, several passengers standing on the footboards of the trains collided and fell off near Mumbra station.

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said the guard of the Kasara-bound train alerted the control room around 9:30 am after noticing injured passengers alongside the tracks. Central Railway has initiated a probe into the mishap.

Railway Board's urgent safety measures

Responding swiftly to the tragedy, the Railway Board has taken two key decisions:

Automatic Door-Closing Systems: All new rakes currently under production for the Mumbai Suburban Railway will now come equipped with automatic door-closing mechanisms. Upgrades to Existing Rakes: Existing rakes in service will be redesigned to incorporate door-closing features to prevent passengers from travelling on open footboards.

While the exact timeline, budget allocation, and technical details of the upgrades are yet to be disclosed, officials confirmed that planning and implementation will begin immediately.

Railway and police presence at the site

Emergency teams from the Railway Police and administration quickly arrived at the scene. Local services on the line were temporarily disrupted, affecting thousands of commuters. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Overcrowding a persistent threat

Railway authorities suspect that excessive overcrowding — a longstanding issue in Mumbai’s suburban network — played a major role in the accident. The Central Railway said that measures are being evaluated to manage peak-hour passenger load and reduce congestion.

As the investigation continues, the tragic event has once again highlighted the urgent need for modern safety infrastructure in one of the world’s busiest suburban rail systems.