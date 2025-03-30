RSS is modern 'akshay vat vriksh' of India's immortal culture: PM Modi in Nagpur PM Modi in Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

PM Modi in Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it the modern 'akshaya vata vriksh' (5100-year-old banyan tree), a symbol of India's immortal culture. He praised the selfless service of RSS volunteers across various spheres and regions of the country, highlighting their role in nation-building, social service, and cultural preservation.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, Prime Minister Modi said, "...The ideas that were seeded a hundred years back are before the world like a 'vat vriksh' today. Principles and ideologies give it heights and the lakhs and crores of swayamsevak are the branches of it. It is not a simple 'vat vriksh', but RSS is the modern 'akshay vat vriksh' of India's immortal culture..."

He also extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa to the people. "Many auspicious festivals are starting. Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navreh festivals are being celebrated in different parts of India. The centenary year of RSS is this year. I got the opportunity to pay tribute at Smruti Mandir. We also celebrated the 75th years of Indian Independence recently. Next month, there is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, I remembered and took blessings at Deekshabhoomi. I want to wish people on Navratri and other festivals," he said.

Govt's policy is to ensure best medical treatment for poor

He emphasised that the government's policy is to ensure the best medical treatment for the poorest of the poor. He reiterated the government's commitment to affordable healthcare, highlighting various initiatives aimed at providing quality medical facilities to underprivileged sections of society.

PM Modi further said that crores of people are getting free medical treatment due to the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "It is our priority that all the citizens of the country get better health facilities. Today, due to Ayushman Bharat, crores of people are getting the facility of free treatment. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing cheap medicines to the poor and middle class families of the country. This is saving thousands of crores of rupees of the countrymen. In the last 10 years, lakhs of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been built in villages... where people are getting primary treatment," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said, "We have not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country. Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people. We made a bold decision to provide medical education in the students' mother tongue, which ensures that even children from underprivileged backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine."

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya building

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present during the visit.

Established in 2014, the centre is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur and was founded in memory of late RSS chief Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar alias Guruji. The project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

