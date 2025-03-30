PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur | Video PM Modi in Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present during Modi'ss visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

PM Modi in Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 30) visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, which serves as the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

Notably, Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, which marks Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

What is PM Modi's itinerary?

The Prime Minister will also pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Indian constitution converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.

He will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting, as per a Prime Minister's Office. At around 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

"Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur," the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also visit Chhattisgarh to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

