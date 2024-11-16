'Your role is vital': PM Modi urges BJP booth workers to take Mahayuti's achievements to every home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual interaction with BJP workers as part of the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" initiative. In his address, Modi emphasised the importance of booth-level efforts to ensure the success of the BJP-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) in the elections.

PM Modi began by acknowledging the tireless efforts of BJP workers over the past several months, describing their dedication as a "great penance for democracy." He stated, "The election day is approaching, and the time for the fruits of your hard work is near. The next few days will be crucial."

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state, Modi assured party workers that the people of Maharashtra are highly impressed by the progress made under its leadership. He said,

"Wherever I have gone, I have felt the love and support of the people. They are eager for the government to continue for the next five years. The people of Maharashtra are saying that with BJP-Mahayuti in power, there is progress, there is growth."

The Prime Minister also pointed out the difference between the BJP-led government and the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which consisted of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. Modi said, "The Mahayuti government is working towards empowering every section of society, and this is the key difference people are seeing between us and the Aghadi government. People are feeling the change."

During the interaction, PM Modi urged BJP booth workers to ensure they reach every household with the message of the BJP-led Mahayuti's achievements and the vision for the future. "Your role in the success of this election is vital. You have to take our message to every home and make sure the people know what this government has done and what it can continue to do for Maharashtra," he stressed.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP-led government has earned the trust of the Marathi people and that the sense of pride in the state’s culture and progress has been rejuvenated under the current leadership.

As part of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, BJP workers are expected to strengthen their outreach efforts at the grassroots level, ensuring that every voter is informed about the party’s vision and the accomplishments of the Mahayuti government.

With the elections just days away, PM Modi's interaction served to galvanize the party's booth workers and boost morale ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election.