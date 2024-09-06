People will decide whether we will become God or not: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said “good work” can make one a revered figure but it is the people who decides that. The people can’t proclaim themselves as God, he said. Speaking at an event in Pune, he said that whether we will become God or not, people will decide. "We should not proclaim that we have become God," he stated.

The RSS chief said this at an event commemorating the work of Shankar Dinkar Kane, popularly known as Bhaiyyaji, in Manipur in 1971.

Mohan Bhagwat stated that some people think that instead of being calm, we should shine like lightning. But after lightning strikes, it becomes even darker than before. hence, workers should burn like diyas and shine when necessary.

It should be noted that Shankar Dinkar Kane worked towards children's education until 1971 in Manipur and also brought students to Maharashtra and arranged for their stay.

Talking about the violent situation in Manipur, Bhagwat stated that the prevailing circumstances were "difficult" and "challenging". he added that even in such a challenging situation, RSS volunteers were firmly stationed in the northeastern state, where a conflict between two communities has killed over 200 people and left 60,000 displaced.

"The situation prevailing in Manipur is a difficult one. There is no guarantee of safety. The locals are doubtful about their security. For those who have gone there for business or social work, the situation is even more challenging," he said.

Bhagwat further stated that the Sangh volunteers did not flee the state amid the violence and were working to normalise life and reduce the anger between the two groups.