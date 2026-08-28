Bombay HC to hear plea against Marathi language for taxi drivers tomorrow, here's what PIL says

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court will on Saturday hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi compulsory for auto, taxi and app-based cab drivers on August 29. According to advocate Vivek Shukla, the case has been listed under No. 2 in the court of the Acting Chief Justice. The petition was filed by advocate Vivek Shukla on behalf of four app-based cab drivers. The petition challenges the Maharashtra government's August 12, 2026 notification, which has made working knowledge of Marathi language compulsory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers.

Here’s what PIL seeks from government

The petitioners claim that the rule may affect the livelihood of a large number of non-Marathi speaking drivers. The petition alleges violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Also, the petitioners have argued that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 does not provide for such linguistic imperative for issuance of permits or badges.

The petition also sought a stay on the government's notification and stop the action being taken against the drivers on the basis of Marathi language. The RTO had issued notices to several auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra recently regarding the Marathi language rule. The action was also taken in the Mumbai metropolitan area, which saw anger and protests among non-Marathi speaking drivers.

Fadnavis announces one year for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 28 announced an additional year for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi. Nevertheless, the High Court hearing on the PIL challenging the government's original notification is considered crucial. Now the eyes are on the August 29 hearing to see what position the Bombay High Court takes on the petition.

Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to give auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers one year to learn functional Marathi. No action will be taken against drivers during this period for not having the required knowledge of the state's official language, he said, days after the Transport Department headed by Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik carried out a checking drive and issued notices to the drivers who failed a Marathi test.

Representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers' organisations, led by Haji Arfat Shaikh, met him, Fadnavis told reporters, adding that they fully supported the rule that drivers should learn basic Marathi and were willing to learn it.

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